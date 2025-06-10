Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Presents at Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call June 10, 2025 9:20 PM ET

Company Participants

James E. Bradner - Executive Vice President of Research & Development

Justin G. Claeys - Vice President of Investor Relations

Peter H. Griffith - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Jaswal Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Salveen Jaswal Richter

Great. Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us. I'm really pleased to have with us the Amgen team today. So next to me is Jay Bradner, Head of R&D; Justin Claeys, Head of IR; and Peter Griffith, CFO. I'm Salveen Richter, I cover the biotechnology sector. Thank you for joining us. So to start here...

Justin G. Claeys

Maybe peter can start with a few opening comments, if that works. Peter, turning it over to you.

Peter H. Griffith

Thank you so much. Salveen, thank you, and it's great to be here. It's great to see you and the Goldman team, and we always appreciate the invitation. And look, good morning, and thank all of you for being with us today. With the first half of 2025 nearly over, which I think is surprising to all of us, we're encouraged by the momentum we've built across the business.

First quarter revenues grew 9% and non-GAAP EPS increased 24% year-over-year, supported by strong performance across the portfolio with 14 products delivering double-digit growth in the first quarter. Let me highlight key drivers across the end market products and also across the rapidly advancing pipeline. So let's start with general medicine. Repatha is now a multibillion-dollar run rate with Q1 2025 revenue up 27% to $665 million -- excuse me, $656 million.

Cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of mortality worldwide, and we see continued robust growth