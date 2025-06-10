Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. Since its founding in 1886, the company has become a symbol of soft drinks and dividend aristocracy. The company has been increasing its dividend
Coca-Cola Stays Ahead In The Ozempic Era
Summary
- Coca-Cola remains resilient amid GLP-1 health trends and geopolitical risks, with proactive innovation and a diversified beverage portfolio mitigating long-term threats.
- Q1 2025 results showed 6% organic sales growth, margin improvement, and stable profits, supporting management's robust outlook for the year.
- The company's local production, strong brand, and capital-light bottling model provide unique competitive advantages and operational flexibility worldwide.
- With a 62-year dividend growth streak, fair valuation, and reliable cash flow, I rate Coca-Cola a Buy for GARP investors seeking defensive, steady returns.
