Intuit Inc. (INTU) Presents at Mizuho Technology Conference Transcript

Marianna Tessel - Executive VP & GM of Small Business Group

Sitikantha Panigrahi - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Sitikantha Panigrahi

Hello, everyone. I'm Siti Panigrahi, software analyst here at Mizuho. It's my great pleasure to welcome Marianna Tessel. She's Executive Vice President, General Manager of Intuit Global Business Solutions Group. Mainly, it's all QuickBooks, which is like 60% of revenue now.

Sitikantha Panigrahi

So Marianna, I would say you've been with Intuit more than 8 years. And your role initially was a CTO, Chief Product Officer, then you've been leading QuickBooks for now a couple of years.

Marianna Tessel

Yes.

Sitikantha Panigrahi

So help us understand how technology investment that Intuit did and the platform build-out, how it positions now Intuit to be -- continue to innovate and add more features? How are you positioned there?

Marianna Tessel

Yes. Yes, a little bit kind of -- maybe I can go through the background. I actually started leading engineering inside the what now is known as the Global Business Solutions Group, so leading that, and eventually being a CTO, and now coming back and leading the business for almost a couple of years. But when I was a CTO, I had an opportunity to really think about how we're setting up Intuit for success and for velocity and for developing with innovation with speed.

We have actually declared the strategy of being an AI-driven expert platform. And we created a platform, we outlined the different capabilities we need. We moved to the -- I mean things that seem very basic now, moved to the cloud, increased the level of automation, moved to DevOps and just kind of constantly increasing the speed of development, developing capabilities that are really