PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Presents at RBC Financial Technology Conference Transcript

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) RBC Financial Technology Conference Call June 10, 2025 12:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Suzan Bulyaba Kereere - President of Global Markets

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Rock Perlin - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Daniel Rock Perlin

Thank you so much for allowing us to make a quick transition because I think it's so worth it to have another fantastic executive like Suzan Kereere, who's the President of Global Markets at PayPal, be able to share what's happening at this organization now, lots of change, transformation. You have this title of President of Global Markets. And so that means a lot of things to a lot of people.

Question-and-Answer Session

Daniel Rock Perlin

So what I thought we could start with for kind of level-setting purposes is what does that represent at the organization? What rolls up underneath your responsibilities? And then how do you think about like the strategic positioning that you're going to go forward with?

Suzan Bulyaba Kereere

Yes. Thanks. Listen, Dan. First of all, thanks for having me. Good afternoon to all of the folks in the room and those on the webcast. I must say navigating traffic from downtown west side to east side, east side uptown and then across to the middle in the middle of the rain was perhaps one of the hardest things I have to do in the last year. So it makes transformation quite easy. But to answer your question more directly so I lead PayPal's business in the market. I am lucky enough to have a very capable leadership team that covers the business across regions.

So we have people who cover the business across the Americas, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, China and then a very able group of country managers. All of them are recently new. We have a whole