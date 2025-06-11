GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call June 10, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Brian G. Robins - CFO & Interim Chief Accounting Officer
Kelsey Doherty Turcotte - Vice President of Investor Relations
William Staples - CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Adam Tyler Tindle - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Gray Wilson Powell - BTIG, LLC, Research Division
James Derrick Wood - TD Cowen, Research Division
Jason Noah Ader - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Jonathan Blake Ruykhaver - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division
Michael Joseph Cikos - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Nicholas William Altmann - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Robbie David Owens - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Steven Richard Koenig - Macquarie Research
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's GitLab First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Kelsey Turcotte.
Kelsey Doherty Turcotte
Good afternoon. We appreciate you joining us for GitLabs First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. With me are Bill Staples, our CEO; and Brian Robins, our CFO.
During this afternoon's call, we will provide an overview of the business, commentary on our first quarter results and guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year 2026.
Before we begin, I'll cover the safe harbor statement. I would like to direct you to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements on Page 2 of our presentation and in our earnings release issued earlier today, both of which are available
- Read more current GTLB analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts