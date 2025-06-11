GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call June 10, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian G. Robins - CFO & Interim Chief Accounting Officer

Kelsey Doherty Turcotte - Vice President of Investor Relations

William Staples - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Adam Tyler Tindle - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Gray Wilson Powell - BTIG, LLC, Research Division

James Derrick Wood - TD Cowen, Research Division

Jason Noah Ader - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Jonathan Blake Ruykhaver - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Kasthuri Gopalan Rangan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Koji Ikeda - BofA Securities, Research Division

Michael Joseph Cikos - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Nicholas William Altmann - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Robbie David Owens - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Steven Richard Koenig - Macquarie Research

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's GitLab First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Kelsey Turcotte.

Kelsey Doherty Turcotte

Good afternoon. We appreciate you joining us for GitLabs First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. With me are Bill Staples, our CEO; and Brian Robins, our CFO.

During this afternoon's call, we will provide an overview of the business, commentary on our first quarter results and guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year 2026.

Before we begin, I'll cover the safe harbor statement. I would like to direct you to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements on Page 2 of our presentation and in our earnings release issued earlier today, both of which are available