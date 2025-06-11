Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Presents at Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference Transcript

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference Call June 10, 2025 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Colleen Mettler - Vice President of Investor Relations

Ram R. Krishnan - Executive VP & COO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for being with us. We are excited to continue the discussion with Emerson and very happy to have Ram Krishnan, COO of Emerson; and Colleen Mettler, who runs IR. Thank you both so much for being here with us.

Ram R. Krishnan

Great to be here.

Colleen Mettler

Great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

We're just going to jump into Q&A. [Operator Instructions] To kick things off, we'll just do the standard start in terms of demand trends. With the nature of the question, why has demand been resilient? When we think about the kind of elevated uncertainty that we're in, you see kind of PMI new order index trends. What are your observations on demand and why it's been a little bit more resilient or better than feared here?

Ram R. Krishnan

Yes. I think we just finished a pretty strong quarter. Underlying sales for us were up 2%, driven by the process markets. And geographically, where we saw strength was North America, Middle East, India and rest of Asia. Those have been strong markets. From an orders perspective, orders were up 4% in the quarter. Process was up 6%. And that's really where the strength of our business lies. Discrete recovered nicely to 3% with T&M at plus 8%, and we're seeing the discrete recovery come back. But to go back and answer your question, the fundamental strength we see is in the capital cycle and process for us still remains robust, albeit driven by North America, Middle East, India and rest of Asia. And in select markets where LNG, the capital cycle is still very strong.