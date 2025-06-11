Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 10, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cherryl Valenzuela - Corporate Participant

David Aufderhaar - Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Baer - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Aneesha Sherman - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Dana Lauren Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group LLC

David Leonard Bellinger - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Dylan Douglas Carden - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Operator

Cherryl Valenzuela

Thank you for joining us today for the Stitch Fix Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. With me on the call are Matt Baer, Chief Executive Officer; and David Aufderhaar, Chief Financial Officer.

We have posted third quarter 2025 financial results in a press release on the Quarterly Results section of our website, investors.stitchfix.com. A link to the webcast of today's conference call can also be found on our site.

On today's call, Matt and David will share their prepared remarks. We will then move to Q&A before concluding with Matt's closing remarks.

