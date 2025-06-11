Intuit Inc. (INTU) Presents at Nasdaq Summer Conference Transcript

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Nasdaq Summer Conference June 10, 2025 8:00 AM ET

My name is John Byun. I'm with the software team at Jefferies, led by Brent Thill. And today, I'm very happy to have the CEO of Intuit. It's my second time, yes. Skipped last year. So great to have you.

Just a quick intro, Sasan Goodarzi, CEO, been CEO since 2019. Brought the whole shift to AI to the company. But you've been at Intuit for a long time, led the Consumer Tax Group, led the Small Business Group. And even before that, you were GM of ProTax as well as IFS, Intuit Financial Services, which many people might not remember.

Sasan K. Goodarzi

Been a fun ride, 20-plus years.

Sang-Jin Byun

Awesome. Awesome. Yes. So I think being a U.S.-centric company, I think a lot of people may not be as familiar, but we've followed you for a long time. Stock has been up 15 of the last 16 years. This year, it's up again. Of those years it were up, 80% of the time was up double digits. Main business, again, is tax and small business. And I guess maybe you can start at a high level as to why do you think Intuit continues to consistently deliver on, I guess, those 2 major vectors and others.

Sasan K. Goodarzi

Sure. Well, first of all, thank you for having me. It's great to be here. We serve consumers, small businesses and now large businesses. And really, the backbone of the company is to power their prosperity. Consumers rely on us to help them from credit building to wealth building. And for businesses, they rely on us from helping them from lead to cash. And over the