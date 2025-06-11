Allspring Short-Term Bond Plus Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

  • The Allspring Short-Term Bond Plus Fund outperformed its benchmark in Q1 2025, driven by effective duration, curve positioning, quality allocation, and issue selection.
  • We maintain a relative-value approach, focusing on high-quality income and optionality, while reducing lower-quality exposures amid rising macroeconomic and policy uncertainty.
  • Credit conditions remain supportive but volatile; we lean up in quality and remain overweight securitized sectors, with tactical adjustments based on evolving data.
  • With a 4-star Morningstar rating and competitive net expense ratio, the fund is positioned for risk-managed, excess returns in a challenging fixed income environment.

FUND STRATEGY

● Strives to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. 1-3 Year Government/Credit Bond Index by investing in corporate bonds and structured products while maintaining a duration target of approximately one to two years

● Seeks to typically hold large

