The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is a passive growth bet on US large caps that follows the Russell 1000 Growth ETF. At the outset, I expect IWF to be more diversified than SPYG and hence do better
IWF: Concentration And Low Responsiveness Vs. Growth
Summary
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF offers aggressive growth exposure with high tech concentration, resulting in significant concentration risk despite a large number of holdings.
- Performance outpaces most active funds and matches passive peers, with superior upside in rallies and similar drawdowns to alternatives like SPYG and VUG.
- Concentration risk, especially in tech mega caps, is a real concern and could hurt in a sector-specific downturn, but hasn't materialized historically.
- I rate IWF a Buy for growth-oriented investors, but recommend careful position sizing and balancing with value-oriented ETFs like VTV and FDVV.
