Is LinkedIn For Microsoft What YouTube Is For Alphabet?

Florian Muller
571 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • After a solid YTD performance, MSFT trades at all-time highs and carries a notable valuation premium, deterring from large-scale accumulation.
  • Still, the company remains one of the most high-conviction holdings for the long term due to its reliably strong fundamentals.
  • MSFT acquired LinkedIn in 2016 for $26.2 billion, one of the largest tech acquisitions in history. On a TTM basis, LinkedIn now contributed $17.4 billion in revenue to MSFT.
  • LinkedIn stands out in user monetization, profiting from and competing in Hiring, Ad-Heavy Social Media, Paid Premium Subscription Services, and Learning.
  • Follow me on what LinkedIn means for Microsoft compared to YouTube for Alphabet, and where the professional network stands against Meta.

LinkedIn offices in downtown San Francisco

Sundry Photography

At the beginning of this year, I initiated my Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (TSX:MSFT:CA) coverage with a bullish stance, claiming that if I could only own one stock, it would likely be this company. Hovering around its all-time highs

This article was written by

Florian Muller
571 Followers
Excellent academic Finance background and Finance professional with over five years of cumulative experience in Consulting & Audit Firms including a professional Valuation position, FP&A and Controlling positions, and Financial writing. I often rate hold/neutral, even when my inclination is bullish or bearish. Rating systems do not consider time horizons or investment strategies. My articles aim to inform, not to make decisions. My approach is mostly value-oriented. However, valuation is rarely an appropriate short- to mid-term timing indicator, but rather hints at long-term chances or risks. In my pieces, I assign the written word and data presented more value than a simple rating.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
MSFT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News