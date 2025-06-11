Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 10, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cory Hatton - Head of Entertainment Finance, Investor Relations & Treasurer

Darin E. Harper - Chief Financial Officer

Kevin M. Sheehan - Independent Chair of the Board & Interim CEO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Brian Hugh Mullan - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Brian Michael Vaccaro - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Dennis Geiger - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Jake Rowland Bartlett - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Jeffrey Daniel Farmer - Gordon Haskett Research Advisors

Todd Morrison Brooks - The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Dave & Buster's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Cory Hatton, Head of Entertainment Finance, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Cory Hatton

Thank you, operator, and welcome to everyone on the line. Joining me on today's call are Kevin Sheehan, our Board Chair and Interim CEO; and Darin Harper, our CFO. After our prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions. This call is being recorded on behalf of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. and is copyrighted.

Before we begin the discussion on our company's first quarter 2025 results, I'd like to call your attention to the fact that in our prepared remarks and responses to questions, certain items may be discussed, which are not entirely based on historical fact. Any of these items should be considered forward-looking statements relating to future events within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, all such forward-looking statements are subject