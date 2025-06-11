YPF (NYSE:YPF) made a strong play in 2025: it decided to build a structure to become an exporter, not just a local supplier. Since my last post in April, it has built—playing local and in partnership
YPF Sociedad: From Deep Value To Fairly Priced Execution Play
Summary
- YPF has shifted from a domestic supplier to an export-driven energy company, with major projects like the Vaca Muerta Sur pipeline and LNG partnerships.
- Q1 2025 results confirm operational transformation: higher shale production, improved efficiency, and strategic investments, though free cash flow remains negative and debt has risen.
- Valuation has normalized: YPF is no longer deeply undervalued, with multiples closer to sector averages, so future upside depends on successful execution and macro stability.
- Given execution risks, Argentine macro uncertainty, and a less attractive entry point, I recommend a patient hold rather than an aggressive buy at current levels.
