When I wrote about Chagee Holdings (NASDAQ:CHA) two weeks ago, I had a feeling its Q1 earnings would be impressive, as is often the case with newly IPO’d companies. They’re in the early growth stage, expanding
Chagee Went Up On Buy Ratings, But I'm Still Watching For Spills
Summary
- Chagee posted strong Q1 revenue growth of 35%, but average monthly GMV per teahouse dropped 21%, signaling possible market saturation and cannibalization.
- Operating margin fell from 28.2% to 24.2% as operating expenses, especially sales and marketing, outpaced revenue growth, raising concerns about efficiency.
- Aggressive international expansion faces higher costs and operational challenges, with overseas stores likely unprofitable despite rapid GMV growth.
- While headline numbers impressed, investors remain cautious about long-term sustainable growth and franchisee profitability, justifying the stock's post-earnings drop.
