The high-yield credit market has largely recovered from the correction it suffered in early spring. The junk bond funds (HYG) and (JNK) are now about flat on the year, while the BBB credit spread
Eagle Point Income: Leveraged Company Offering Leveraged Loans To Other Leveraged Companies
Summary
- Despite declines in many CLO-based funds this year, investors and analysts remain optimistic, citing low default rates on CLO junior debt tranches and high yields.
- I suspect analysts are too focused on backward-looking measures and are overlooking the many signs that the credit cycle has peaked, such as the surge in corporate debt interest-to-GDP.
- From last year through around 2027, a considerable portion of high-risk companies will refinance debts at much higher costs, increasing default risk if the economy slows simultaneously.
- Eagle Point Income invests in the high-risk segments of the CLO market that can lose most of their value in the event of default, exacerbated by EIC's preferred equity leverage.
- EIC is fundamentally a "rise like an escalator, fall like an elevator investment." It performs well during good times, but could face catastrophic declines under financial market stress.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.