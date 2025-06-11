AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Presents at Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 10, 2025 11:20 AM ET

Asad Haider

All right. Let's get kick off our next session. Very privileged to have the entire management team of AbbVie here with us. Rob, thank you very much for being here, and welcome.

Robert A. Michael

Great to be here, Asad.

Question-and-Answer Session

Asad Haider

So I guess, Rob, just to get this out of the way, we probably have to start where it's something that's been probably talked down, talked about ad nauseam, but let's just check that box anyway. Big picture, external operating environment. I feel compelled to open with this for all of our companies. Lots of policy related uncertainties that are bearing down in the pharmacy sector, drug pricing, specifically. Just frame for us expectations of what you're looking for when not 30 days past the MFN EO? How have conversations with the administration been going? What's the status? And does it feel like that there's going to be a resolution anytime soon?

Robert A. Michael

Look, I'd say we're very encouraged by the engagement of the administration with the industry. We didn't have that before. And so I'd say the conversations, I'd say, are productive. There's a range of topics that are being discussed. I think importantly, if you think about the focus around addressing affordability and access of medicines while at the same time, preserving a healthy innovation ecosystem is the balance we're trying to strike.