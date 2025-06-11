General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) remains one of the leaders in the US defense industry, producing business aircraft, ships with submarines, and ground-based combat systems in the form of armored vehicles and artillery. From a financial
General Dynamics: Locked-In Revenues, Expanding Margins; Time To Accumulate Shares
Summary
- General Dynamics offers a balanced business model with stable government contracts, strong cash flow, and resilient multi-segment growth, making it attractive for conservative investors.
- Q1 2025 results exceeded expectations, with double-digit revenue and EPS growth, driven by robust demand in both defense and business aviation segments.
- My DCF valuation indicates a 13% upside to fair value, with limited downside risk due to manageable debt, consistent buybacks, and a 2.5% dividend yield.
- Given the strong order backlog, margin expansion, and capital return policy, I confidently assign General Dynamics a 'Buy' rating for long-term investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.