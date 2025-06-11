Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is on fire these days. The stock's performance has not been smooth, but it's still up 161% over the past year. The notable sell-off throughout March and April, in fact, provided a beautiful opportunity for longs to
Hims & Hers: The ZAVA Acquisition Catapults Growth In Europe's Weight-Loss Market
Summary
- Hims & Hers Health's acquisition of ZAVA fast-tracks its entry into Europe's weight-loss market, expanding its subscriber base by 54%.
- The deal is attractively priced, non-dilutive, and leverages ZAVA's established infrastructure and regulatory expertise across four major European countries.
- Hims' proven GLP-1 strategy in the U.S. positions it to address Europe's unmet demand for affordable, personalized weight-loss solutions via telehealth.
- With strong growth, profitability, and high short interest, HIMS remains undervalued and poised for further gains, making it a compelling buy.
