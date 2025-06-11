Alphabet: Shares Trading 13%-35% Below Fair Value
Summary
- My sum of the parts analysis suggests Alphabet may be undervalued by 13% to 35%. I moved my $200 price target from year-end to the end of Q3.
- For the valuation analysis, I use EV/Sales and I compare Alphabet’s segments to the closest matches at Amazon, Microsoft, Snapchat, and Meta.
- There is a big risk to my bull case: the ongoing antitrust trial could trigger a selloff if the remedies decision expected by August 2025 is unfavorable for Alphabet.
- I still own June 27, $180 strike price, call options. I may roll them out depending on price action, as the expiration date is uncomfortably close.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.