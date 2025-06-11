PHK: The Premium Makes It Hard To Recommend This Bond Fund

Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(22min)

Summary

  • PIMCO High Income Fund offers a 12% yield, outperforming major bond indices and matching peers, but its premium pricing limits appeal.
  • The fund's short duration (3.89 years) shields it from long-term currency devaluation risks, but leverage has led to recent underperformance versus junk bond indices.
  • The fund cannot take advantage of the current opportunity in foreign currency-denominated bonds to the same extent as some other funds.
  • Distribution coverage is adequate, but reliance on capital gains and exposure to floating-rate assets pose risks if rates fall as expected.
  • While flexible, the fund's 75% USD asset mandate and current premium over NAV make it less attractive; I'd prefer it at a discount.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Flying 100 American dollars banknotes on white

Marat Musabirov

The PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) is a closed-end fund that income-seeking investors might choose to purchase as a means of achieving their goal of earning a very high level of current income from their assets. The

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.65K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PHK Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PHK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PHK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News