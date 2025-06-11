Commodities: U.S. Crude Oil Supply To Fall In 2026

  • In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released yesterday, the EIA said output would decline by 50k b/d year on year in 2026 to 13.37m b/d. This would be the first annual decline in US output since 2021, when Covid hit production.
  • Given our view that oil prices will be lower towards the end of this year, there’s scope for further downward revisions in US crude oil output estimates for next year.
  • There’s growing uncertainty in the refined products market as the European Commission proposes a ban on imports made from Russian crude oil.

Oil pumps and wind mill during sunset.

Torsten Asmus

By Warren Patterson

Energy - US oil production set to decline

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) revised its US crude oil production estimates downward for 2026. In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, released yesterday, the EIA said output would decline by 50k

