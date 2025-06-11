FBL: Great For Daily Exposure, Not For Holding

Tim Worstall
5K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF is designed for short-term, daily speculation or hedging on META stock, not for long-term buy-and-hold strategies.
  • Leveraged ETFs like FBL suffer performance decay over time, especially in volatile markets, making them unsuitable for extended holding periods.
  • FBL's fees are high for an ETF, but less relevant if used only for brief trades as intended; upcoming fee increases make it even less attractive long-term.
  • FBL can be a useful tool for tactical, high-risk trades in a small portfolio allocation, but only after core, long-term investments are secured.

Businessman pointing at ETF (Exchange Traded Funds). Investment Opportunities in Mutual Funds and ETFs, Growing Wealth in the Financial Market.

bigjom

Horses for courses

We track a long-running horse on long tracks, a sprinter on the shorter courses. We use a pan to cook breakfast and a cement mixer to make the driveway. We do - and obviously should - use tools for their constructed and

This article was written by

Tim Worstall
5K Followers
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FBL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FBL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News