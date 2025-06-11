Eni: Strong Balance Sheet, Disciplined Strategy But Margin Overhang Limits Upside

Marc Dechambre
Summary

  • Eni combines a strong, low-cost upstream base with a disciplined approach to investment, allowing it to weather market volatility better than some of its peers.
  • The company’s modular transition strategy, through Plenitude and Enilive, offers monetizable growth options without straining the balance sheet.
  • With a clean financial structure and stable capital returns, Eni provides downside protection and income visibility to shareholders.
  • However, persistent margin pressure and a heavy tax burden currently cap valuation upside, making the stock more compelling on pullbacks or signs of earnings normalization.

ENI headquarters building in Rome Eur.

Maurizio Paolo Grassi

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) (OTCPK:EIPAF) is a leading European, integrated energy company, with activities in oil and gas production, refining, LNG, and low-carbon energy solutions. Although often less visible than its larger competitors like TotalEnergies (

