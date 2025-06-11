Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) reported a good earnings beat despite a slowdown in vehicles delivery in the first quarter. The revenue surprise was $220 million, which is quite high considering the quarterly revenue was only $1.2 billion. Most of this incremental revenue is being
Rivian: Software Business Can Boost Valuation Multiples Despite Macro Headwinds
Summary
- Rivian’s stock has seen a bearish sentiment in the last few weeks, but the long-term fundamentals continue to improve.
- The recent earnings showed an increase in revenue in the Software and Services segment to $318 million from $88 million a year-ago.
- The gross margin has also improved to 17% from negative 44 percent a year ago despite a stagnant YoY revenue number.
- All eyes are on the launch of the affordable R2 model in early 2026, but the company is already showing good efficiency improvement despite macro headwinds.
- Rivian’s forward revenue growth estimates are quite strong with the stock trading at a mere 1.4 times the revenue estimate of fiscal year ending Dec 2027.
