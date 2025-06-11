Inflation Remains Stubbornly High In Mexico, Food Prices Surge

Jun. 11, 2025 5:00 AM ETEWW, FLMX, MEXX
SchiffGold
4.01K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Mexico’s latest inflation numbers released by INEGI on June 9th reveal continued fragility in the economy despite official reassurances.
  • For the month of May, inflation rose 0.28% month-over-month, bringing the annual inflation rate to 4.42%.
  • The core inflation rate, regarded as a more accurate measure of long-term price pressures given its exclusion of volatile items, increased by 0.30% monthly, reaching an annual rate of 4.06%.
  • As Mexico remains mired in stubbornly high inflation, doubts persist regarding the effectiveness of central bank policies and the validity of optimistic economic forecasts.

Creative picture collage young upset sitting man crypto golden coin currency trader supermarket grocery cart increase growth income

Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

Mexico’s latest inflation numbers released by INEGI (Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía) on June 9th reveal continued fragility in the economy despite official reassurances. For the month of May, inflation rose 0.28% month-over-month, bringing

This article was written by

SchiffGold
4.01K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWW--
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
FLMX--
Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF
MEXX--
Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3 ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News