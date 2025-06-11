American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) operates water utilities in 14 states in the United States, serving 3.5 million active customers. Due to aging infrastructure, American Water Works has to spend heavily on CapEx to sustain their high-single-digit EPS
American Water Works: High CapEx And Mounting Debts - Initiate With A Sell
Summary
- I am initiating a 'Sell' rating on American Water Works with a fair value of $39 per share due to mounting debt and negative free cash flow.
- Despite stable revenue and attractive dividend payouts, heavy CapEx spending and high leverage (5.8x) raise significant financial concerns.
- Growth is driven by acquisitions and military contracts, but persistent infrastructure needs keep free cash flow negative for the foreseeable future.
- AWK's upside risks include lower interest rates, further military contract wins, and successful acquisitions, but the current risk/reward is unfavorable.
