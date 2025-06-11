May Market Recap: Gold, Bitcoin, Nuclear - Chaos Is Here, So Is The Playbook

Summary

  • Gold, Bitcoin, and nuclear energy can help hedge against debt, inflation, and energy risk, offering diversification amid fiscal chaos, fiat decay, and rising power demand.
  • Trump’s executive orders mark the biggest U.S. energy shift in 40 years - finally embracing nuclear as a clean, reliable, science-first solution.
  • Nuclear stocks rallied 50% off April lows, +25% in May, driven by Trump’s orders and Meta’s 20-year nuclear deal with Constellation.

Fiscal Insanity: Borrow, Spend, Deny

Let’s break down Washington’s strategy:

  1. Borrow into oblivion.

