Tractor Supply: A Focus On Pets

Justin Polce
519 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Tractor Supply is a unique rural retailer with strong brand loyalty and a focus on livestock and pet categories but faces pricing pressures.
  • Comparable store sales growth is lackluster, and deflation in key categories like livestock feed creates vulnerability, especially among price-sensitive rural consumers.
  • Valuation is expensive relative to peers, and the pet category offers slim margins with increasing competition from Chewy and Petco; current fundamentals warrant caution.
  • I rate TSCO as a hold, preferring to wait for improved inventory management and comparable sales before considering a more bullish stance.

Tractor dog

CaseyHillPhoto

Summary

Tractor Supply Company is the self-proclaimed rural lifestyle retailer, with its ~2,500 store count across the United States, and targeted focus on farmers, ranchers, homesteaders, and pet owners. Management boasts of a strategy to expand the customer base, grow the total addressable market via new product

This article was written by

Justin Polce
519 Followers
MS Industrial and Applied Mathematics. Investing through a loosely coupled, complex system. "I am a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it." -Thomas Jefferson

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Nothing contained in this message is an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security/investment and is for informational purposes only. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice. Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News