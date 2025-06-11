Alphawave: A Disappointing Stock Market Ride Set To End

Retirement Pot
1.99K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Qualcomm's $2.48/share cash offer for Alphawave represents a 96% premium to the March valuation but is still far below the IPO price.
  • Alphawave's inconsistent financials and strategic uncertainty make a higher rival bid unlikely; the Qualcomm deal is likely to proceed.
  • AWEVF shareholders face a tough choice: accept a significant loss from IPO levels, or reject an offer that is probably the best available.
  • The loss of Alphawave as a London-listed tech firm further weakens London's position as a hub for innovative technology companies.

Colorful pixels on the circuit boards.

Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

British connectivity IP specialist Alphawave (OTCPK:AWEVF) has long been a difficult company for private investors to value with confidence, due to a fast-changing marketplace, strategy shifts, and inconsistent financial performance.

I wrote about Alphawave in

This article was written by

Retirement Pot
1.99K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AWEVF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AWEVF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AWEVF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News