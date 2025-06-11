ARK's Expected Value For SpaceX In 2030

ARK Investment Management
Summary

  • Developed in collaboration with Mach33, ARK’s open-source SpaceX model yields an expected enterprise value in 2030 of ~$2.5 trillion.
  • When the Starlink constellation is complete, we assume that SpaceX sustains the constellation and then ramps up its investment in Mars.
  • Our top-down open-source Satellite Broadband Revenue Demand model allocates SpaceX’s revenue based on the available bandwidth, the addressable population, and the acceptable price and speed of broadband in each country.

Headquarters of SpaceX in Hawthorne, California

Sven Piper

By Daniel Maguire, ACA | Sam Korus | Brett Winton

Developed in collaboration with Mach33, ARK’s open-source SpaceX (SPACE) model yields an expected enterprise value in 2030 of ~$2.5 trillion, generating a ~38% compound annual rate of return from its

ARK Investment Management
ARK Invest holds a precision lens on thematic investing. We focus on disruptive innovation and identify themes that will enhance productivity and create wealth. ARK seeks to research and invest in technologically enabled innovation that cuts across economic sectors and changes the way our world works. Our current themes include: Industrial Innovation, Web x.0, and the Genomic Revolution.

