The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) brings to investors an alternative path to have exposure to value stocks. Based on its business size weighting methodology, the fund offers a sector allocation skewed toward sectors not usually favored
IUS: Low-Valuation ETF Outperforming Peers
Summary
- IUS offers a unique value tilt via business-size weighting, resulting in diversified sector exposure and valuations in line with traditional value ETFs.
- While not a pure value fund, IUS balances value and a more aggressive sector exposure, outperforming peers and matching the Russell 1000’s returns over five years.
- The fund’s drawbacks include higher volatility, lower liquidity, higher expense ratio, and modest dividend yield relative to peers.
- I recommend IUS as a long-term value component for diversified portfolios, but not for short-term trades due to transaction costs and spreads.
