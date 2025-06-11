Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX) is a developer of eVTOL aircraft that also plans on offering associated software and services. Relative to peers, Eve is developing simple aircraft, that while less capable, could offer lower operating costs, higher availability and a more straightforward path through
Eve Holding: High Beta eVTOL Play
Summary
- Eve is developing a simple eVTOL aircraft that could offer low operating costs, high availability and a straightforward path through certification.
- Eve's aircraft will be less capable though, which could impact demand.
- While the UAM market has significant potential, there are a lot of unknowns at this point in time.
- Eve's market capitalization is low relative to Joby and Archer. As a result, its stock could move higher as it begins moving through the certification process.
- The company's relatively weak balance sheet and the time that will be required to achieve commercialization are risks though.
