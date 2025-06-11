Starz Is A Hold Until It Acquires More Mass
Summary
- Starz's split from Lionsgate is not compelling at the moment as it seems to lack the brand strength and scale to compete with Netflix and Disney in streaming.
- Revenue is declining due to subscriber losses and the collapse of the linear-cable bundle model, despite some improvement in adjusted OIBDA.
- Starz must contend with deleveraging, and upcoming earnings reports will be critical to assessing its standalone prospects.
- Given these challenges, I view Starz as a hold at best, awaiting clearer signs of sustainable growth or strategic change.
