American Century Focused International Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The portfolio continues to invest in companies we believe are strong and improving and have improvement that is sustainable.
  • Tectonic shifts occurring in markets due to major U.S. policy changes.
  • Uncertainty has caused business leaders to delay decision-making.
  • Utilities sector position contributed to relative performance.

Average Annual Total Returns for Period Ended 3/31/2025

Class

Qtr(%)

1 Year(%)

3 Year(%)

5 Year(%)

10 Year(%)

Since Inception (%)

Inception Date

Gross Expense Ratio(%)

Investor

0.67

-3.17

-0.94

7.56

-

6.63

3/29/16

1.09

This article was written by

American Century Investments is a leading asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve health and save lives. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by American Century Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use American Century Investments' official channels.

