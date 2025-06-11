Ho-Hum Market Reaction To U.S.-China Agreement: U.S. CPI And 10-Year Note Auction Next Up

Marc Chandler
16.97K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar is mostly a little firmer against the G10 currencies, though the euro and Swiss franc are notable exceptions, but barely.
  • Europe's Stoxx 600 is slightly firmer after posting small losses for the past two sessions.
  • Benchmark 10-year yields are 2-3 bps firmer in Europe, though the UK Gilt, which outperformed yesterday on disappointing labor market developments, is underperforming today, with a 6 bps increase.

Background stock market and finance economic

MarsYu

Overview

The dollar is mostly a little firmer against the G10 currencies, though the euro and Swiss franc are notable exceptions, but barely. US and Chinese negotiators have reportedly reached a joint understanding of the Geneva Agreement, but the impact on the

This article was written by

Marc Chandler
16.97K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News