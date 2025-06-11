Artisan Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Artisan Partners
56 Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • The growth stock trade that had propelled US stocks higher from late 2022 came undone in Q1.
  • Our portfolio performed in line with the Russell 1000® Value Index in Q1.
  • Turning back to Q1 equity market performance, there was a sharp rotation from growth to value stocks during the quarter.

Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

Alistair Berg

Investing Environment

The growth stock trade that had propelled US stocks higher from late 2022 came undone in Q1. First was news of DeepSeek (DEEPSEEK), the Chinese artificial intelligence model, which sparked a selloff in US tech

This article was written by

Artisan Partners
56 Followers
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates. This site is intended for use with US institutional investors which includes corporate and public retirement plans, foundations, endowments, trusts and their consultants. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Artisan Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

Recommended For You

About ARTLX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ARTLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APDLX
--
APHLX
--
ARTLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News