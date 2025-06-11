Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (IDEXY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCPK:IDEXY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 11, 2025 3:00 AM ET

James O'Shaughnessy

Good morning to everybody. We would like to extend a warm welcome to all those attending the presentation of Inditex results for the interim 3 months 2025. I'm James O'Shaughnessy, Investor Relations.

This presentation will be hosted by Inditex's CEO, Oscar Garcia Maceiras; as well as by our new Chief Financial Officer, Andres Sanchez; and Gorka García-Tapia, Director of Investor Relations.

Before we start, we will take the disclaimer as read. Over to you, Oscar.

Oscar Garcia Maceiras

Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2025 results presentation. First, I would like to welcome Andres who will be heading up the finance function as our CFO. Andres has been with the company in the finance department for over 15 years.

In the first 3 months of 2025, Inditex has maintained a solid operational performance led by the creativity of our teams and the strong execution of the fully integrated business model. This performance was driven by the 4 key pillars that we have highlighted to you in the past: our strong product offering, a unique customer experience, a keen focus on sustainability and the talent and commitment of our people. These