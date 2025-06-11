QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Presents at Nasdaq London Investor Conference Transcript

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Nasdaq London Investor Conference June 11, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Akash Palkhiwala - CFO & COO

Blayne Peter Curtis - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Blayne Peter Curtis

All right. Thank you again for joining. It's the second day here. Very happy -- I'm Blayne Curtis, U.S. semi and semi-cap equipment. Very happy to have with us Qualcomm, from the company, Akash Palkhiwala. He's the CFO, COO. So thank you for joining.

Akash Palkhiwala

Thank you for having me in.

Blayne Peter Curtis

I thought maybe a way to start off. Obviously, Qualcomm is so well known for handsets, but I think the non-handset story is definitely an area of focus for the company. So maybe from a very high level, can you just talk about where that mix is today, where you would like to see that mix and what's driving it?

Akash Palkhiwala

Yes, of course. So first of all, thanks for coming. Since it was an 8 a.m. start, I was wondering if I'm going to be the only one in the room. So I'm happy to see folks here.

So as Blayne mentioned, one of the key priorities for the company is really kind of taking our strong position in smartphones and using the technology that we've created for smartphones and applying it to all these other edge devices that are all being disrupted with technology. So automotive is a great example to look at. It used to be a car that would primarily run on microcontrollers.

And you're seeing this tremendous change in the kind of chips and kind of electronics that are needed in automotive, and Qualcomm has been one of the big beneficiaries of that transition. And so we're seeing similar transitions happening in industrial, happening in