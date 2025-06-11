EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has not recovered really from the Russia and Ukraine exposure since 2022. The company has been quietly rebuilding its workforce, relocated staff from the regions, acquiring and building capabilities and even showing signs of returning growth. The
EPAM Systems: Quiet Rebuild, Strategic Upside And A Patient Investor's Opportunity
Summary
- EPAM is rebuilding post-Ukraine conflict, leveraging acquisitions to enhance AI, e-commerce and financial services capabilities for future growth.
- Short-term margin pressures stem from integration costs and workforce restructuring, but these investments (including building AI capabilities) are positioning EPAM for long-term gains.
- Organic growth remains modest, but recent acquisitions are driving top-line recovery and expanding EPAM’s reach in high-value markets; organic growth usually follows.
- Strategic transformation and AI investments could catalyze organic growth and margin expansion, making current valuation attractive for patient investors.
