James River Group: Misunderstood, De-Risked And Undervalued
Summary
- JRVR specializes in insuring high-risk, hard-to-place business segments, leveraging flexibility in pricing and coverage through its E&S and SAI operations.
- The company has undergone a significant turnaround, exiting problematic commercial auto insurance and offloading legacy liabilities to improve its risk profile.
- Divesting its Bermuda-based JRG Re subsidiary has streamlined JRVR's structure, enhanced transparency, and removed toxic assets from its balance sheet.
- A.M. Best's A- rating and recent positive price action reflect restored credibility and market recognition of JRVR's improved underwriting discipline.
