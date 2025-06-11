The defense industry seems like a relatively safe place to be right now. The war in Ukraine, along with rising tensions elsewhere, has governments scrambling to build up military capacities to ward off threats. The defense industry is rather complex, and
With War Increasingly Defined By Drones, SHLD Is An Interesting Buy
Summary
- Rising global defense spending and heightened geopolitical tensions make the defense sector attractive, with drones and drone defense emerging as key growth areas.
- The Global X Defense Tech ETF offers diversified exposure to leading defense and drone technology companies across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
- SHLD's portfolio includes top holdings like BAE Systems, AeroVironment, and Lockheed Martin, providing balanced access to both established and innovative defense firms.
- Given current market risks, SHLD stands out as a relatively safe option and a solid buy for investors seeking broad defense sector exposure.
