Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) annual Worldwide Developers Conference (“WWDC”) keynote has long been more than just a gathering for developers to discuss upcoming software and hardware upgrades. Instead, it’s become a crucial barometer for Apple investors and consumers to gauge the company’s upcoming
Apple's AI Hesitation At WWDC 2025: What's At Stake
Summary
- Apple's WWDC 2025 lacked meaningful AI innovation as expected, underscoring a cautious approach that fails to address mounting competitive and demand risks.
- This continues to leave Apple swimming naked in its deteriorating risk profile, with its growth and profit outlook blighted by intensifying competition and the looming tariff wildcard.
- Limited airtime for App Store changes during WWDC 2025 also confirms Apple's exposure to heightened litigation and regulatory risks that remain underappreciated by markets at its current valuation.
- Given muted catalysts and deteriorating fundamentals, Apple’s valuation, which is higher than a year ago despite the worsened backdrop, remains vulnerable to further near-term downside.
