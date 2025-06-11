There are certain issues that have a larger impact on markets than others. While obviously economic news, earnings reports, monetary and fiscal policy actions, and many other factors move markets on a daily basis, certain topics tend to be more important to equities than
VOO: The Back Half Of The Year Should Be Stronger For Market
Summary
- Upgrading Vanguard S&P 500 ETF to a buy as political and economic clarity improves, with anticipated trade deals, tax cuts, and easing Fed policy likely to boost markets.
- Despite recent range-bound performance, the S&P 500’s fundamentals remain strong, with robust earnings, low unemployment, and positive economic growth forecasts.
- Risks include potential inflation from tariffs and legislative uncertainty, but current data supports a more dovish Fed and continued market resilience.
- While double-digit returns may not repeat, index investing in VOO should deliver solid, consistent gains as global and domestic policy visibility increases.
