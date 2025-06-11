| Investment Results (%)
Artisan International Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- In early March, the German government announced that it would tap its strong balance sheet to launch a sweeping infrastructure spending package exceeding $500 billion.
- The best performing stocks during the quarter were Alibaba Group, Lloyds Banking Group and Novartis.
- During the quarter, we took advantage of attractive valuations to initiate and build meaningful positions in two excellent businesses: ICON and Diageo.
