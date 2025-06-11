The eVTOL hype is picking up momentum, similar to what happened in Q4 last year, and this time, Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is riding the momentum wave ahead of Archer Aviation (
Joby: Cyclical eVTOL Hype Likely To Fade Over The Summer
Summary
- The hype in the eVTOL space is highly cyclical and has lasted about a quarter in the past two waves of "irrational exuberance".
- I love hype, nothing bad with it. But shares have climbed more than 80% since their lows in April, and it looks like we might be reaching the top.
- I see two clear catalysts ahead: the commercial launch in Dubai in early 2026 and the FAA TIA in mid 2026.
- Will the momentum last until the first big catalyst is realized? I believe the answer is no, however, I anticipate another momentum wave in late Q4 this year.
- I prefer to stay on the sidelines, as I don't see an asymmetric opportunity at this price level. I may reconsider my rating later this year.
