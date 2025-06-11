Artisan International Explorer Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Artisan Partners
56 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • We bought Elementis, a UK-based specialty chemicals business.
  • We sold Denmark-based ALK-Abello after trimming most of our position last year.
  • Our top two contributors in Q1 were Impro Precision Industries and Hensoldt.

young woman looking at globe for studies

golero/E+ via Getty Images

Move Over, AI

People often ask us: How is your portfolio positioned these days, and what’s your exposure?

This question always makes us wonder what they hope to hear. Sometimes, we think people just want to hear

This article was written by

Artisan Partners
56 Followers
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates. This site is intended for use with US institutional investors which includes corporate and public retirement plans, foundations, endowments, trusts and their consultants. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Artisan Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

Recommended For You

About ARDBX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ARDBX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARDBX
--
ARHBX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News