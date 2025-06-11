Back in January, I wrote a bullish follow-up article on Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK:LYSDY) where I specifically mentioned the company would likely benefit from any escalation in geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China. Sure enough, since my article, we have seen
Lynas Rare Earths: Strategic Global Asset
Summary
- Lynas Rare Earths is the largest non-Chinese REE producer, uniquely positioned amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and supply chain risks.
- China's near-monopoly on rare earths is a strategic vulnerability for the West, making Lynas a critical alternative supplier for high-tech industries.
- Lynas is doubling production capacity with its Mt. Weld expansion, and rising REE prices could drive significant upside beyond current analyst forecasts.
- Despite volatility and geopolitical risks, I maintain a buy rating on Lynas, viewing any pullbacks as attractive long-term entry points.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LYSDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.