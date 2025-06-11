Harding Loevner Global Equity ADR Q1 2025 Commentary

Harding Loevner
53 Followers
(22min)

Summary

  • The Global Equity ADR composite fell by 1.1% gross of fees in the first quarter, close to the 1.2% drop in the MSCI ACWI Index.
  • The MSCI ACWI Index fell due to uncertainty around tariff policy and the risk that higher tariffs pose to growth and inflation in the US.
  • With the entire global stock market as our hunting ground, we face an ample opportunity set as we pursue sound investments.

Performance

Total Return (%) Periods Ended March 31, 2025

3 Months 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since Inception
HL Global Equity ADR (Gross) -1.12 5.90 5.47 13.78 9.84 9.48
HL Global Equity ADR (

Harding Loevner LP is a growing global asset management firm headquartered in New Jersey, USA (Metro NYC). Harding Loevner manages over $52 billion in long-only equity portfolio strategies comprising of high-quality, growing companies in developed, emerging and frontier markets. Harding Loevner’s investment strategies are offered as institutional separate accounts, mutual funds, UCITS, and through sponsored wealth management programs. Harding Loevner's global client base includes leading global investment institutions, such as sovereign wealth funds, major foundations, endowments, pension plans, private family offices, and individuals. Harding Loevner's professional culture is one of transparency, collaboration, accountability and integrity. Harding Loevner is committed to providing all staff with opportunities for career advancement through education, training and personal achievement. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harding Loevner, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harding Loevner's official channels.

