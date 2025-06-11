Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has seen a strong stock recovery in the past couple of months. The outdoor sporting goods retailer finally returned to positive same-store sales growth in the most recent report after severe weakness in the past
Sportsman's Warehouse Is Finally Turning Around
Summary
- Sportsman's Warehouse has struggled in the past few years after the previous growth strategy backfired.
- The recent Q1 report finally turned SPWH back to same-store sales growth. The FY2025 guidance suggests the turnaround to progress further, improving earnings.
- SPWH's improved merchandising strategy has driven clear results as the company has gained market share.
- While SPWH is a very risky investment, the stock is attractive. I estimate 53% upside to $5.06 in a base scenario.
