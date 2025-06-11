Credo: Time To Take Profits After A 100% Return

Hunting Alpha
6.6K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Credo is growing impressively at >150% YoY, and its FY26 revenue outlook is strong at >80% YoY. This is driven by strong customer adoption of its products.
  • Although Credo is at all-time high gross margins as of the latest quarter, I expect it to moderate and stabilize at around 65% levels; the higher end of the target range.
  • Credo's cash flow conversion is improving via lower receivables enabled by successful product ramps.
  • Given the higher growth momentum and prospects now, CRDO seems attractively valued vs. both its historical valuation range and its comps. But CRDO vs. SPX500 technicals have paused at a key resistance level.
  • Credo has a 61% top customer concentration with Amazon. This makes Amazon's capex spending a key risk monitorable that could be either a positive or negative catalyst.
100% on the dollar background

TimArbaev/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) has been a big win for me over the last 2 months. The stock has returned almost 100% since my last 'Buy' update, significantly outperforming the S&P 500:

Thesis

My fundamental outlook on Credo

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
6.6K Followers
I aim to provide alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.A bit about how I approach research and coverage of a stock:I build and maintain comprehensive spreadsheets showing historical data on the financials, key metric disclosures, data on the guidance and surprise trends vs consensus estimates, time-series values of the valuations vs peers, data on key coincident or leading indicators of performance and other monitorables. In addition to the company's filings, I also keep tabs on relevant industry news and reports plus other people's coverage of the stock. In some cases, such as during times of a CEO change, I will do a deep dive on a key leader's background and his/her past performance record.I very rarely build DCFs and project financials many years out into the future as I don't think it adds much value. Instead, I find it more useful to assess how a company has delivered and the broad outlook on the 5 key drivers of a DCF valuation: revenues, costs and margins, cash flow conversion, capex and investments and the interest rates (which affect the discount rate/opportunity cost of capital).Associated with VishValue Research

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRDO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRDO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRDO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News